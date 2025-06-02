Bihar: Congress protest continues for second day over Muzaffarpur minor girl's rape

Patna, June 2 (IANS) For the second consecutive day, Bihar Congress staged protests over the Muzaffarpur rape incident, in which a 10-year-old Dalit girl died allegedly due to medical negligence at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

The party intensified its demand for the resignation of State Health Minister Mangal Pandey, blaming the state’s “double engine government” for gross negligence.

State Congress president Rajesh Ram accused the hospital administration of inhuman conduct.

“The victim was kept inside an ambulance with a non-functional AC for over four hours. We reached the hospital and pressed for action, but only after another hour passed did the hospital agree to admit the child. This is sheer negligence by PMCH. The Health Minister, Mangal Pandey, must resign,” the Congress demanded.

Purnea MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav strongly condemned the conduct of the hospital and administration.

“The doctors behaved like executioners, and so did the administration. A critically ill rape victim was left unattended for four hours. Neither the police nor political leaders offered help or solace,” he said.

The Purnea MP further accused the ruling party of caste-based discrimination, alleging that responses to crimes or negligence are often determined by the caste of the accused and the victim.

“When the accused belongs to their caste, the ruling parties’ leaders do not highlight the case publicly,” Yadav said.

Krishna Allavaru, the All India Congress Committee in-charge for Bihar, echoed the party’s stance, calling the Bihar government’s claims of "good governance" hollow.

“The girl struggled for treatment for hours, and yet the system failed her, from police to doctors to the administration. This is not just a failure for Bihar but a shame for the entire country,” said Allavaru.

Meanwhile, the Congress leaders clashed with Patna police during the protest near PMCH and at various locations across the state, who continued their agitation until accountability is fixed.

During the protest, Congress leaders tried to break the makeshift barricades.

The 10-year-old victim was sexually assaulted by a man in a village under the limits of Kurhani block on May 25. The district police arrested the accused and booked him under the POCSO Act and murder.

