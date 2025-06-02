June 3 Schools Holiday or not?

As June 3 arrives, students and parents across India are thinking about whether it's a school day or not. With different summer holiday calendars in different states, it's necessary to keep oneself updated with the latest news.

Working Day in Kerala and Karnataka

Schools of Kerala and Karnataka have already resumed after the summer holidays, hence today would be an ordinary working day for these students in both states. Although there was a petition by an RCB supporter for a tomorrow holiday for the finals of IPL, the government has not declared any holiday, and hence schools will operate normally.

Summer Holidays Remain in Punjab

In Punjab, schools are shut from June 1 through June 30 because of the summer holidays. Punjab students can enjoy their holiday, which will be over on June 30.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

Schools in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will open on June 12, which implies that today, June 4, is a holiday for students in these states.

Check Your School's Status

If you're not sure of your school's status, it's better to inquire from your school or the local authorities for the latest information. School holiday calendars differ in regions, and it's therefore important to cross-check the information in order to prevent misconceptions.

In short, the school holiday status on June 3 differs in India. While states such as Kerala and Karnataka are back to normal school days, states like Punjab remain on summer vacation, and Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will have a few more days of holiday before schools resume on June 12.

