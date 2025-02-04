Bihar Cabinet approves 136 proposals, focuses on development & employment

Patna Feb 4 (IANS) In a crucial Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar approved a total of 136 proposals, covering employment, infrastructure, and medical facilities in the state.

Many of these were announced during the Pragati Yatra and include large-scale projects aimed at Bihar’s development.

Nitish Kumar had promised Government Medical College & Hospital in Araria during Pragati Yatra. The Cabinet has now sanctioned funds for its construction. Another major healthcare initiative was approved for Khagaria. A medical college was also approved here in the cabinet meeting.

During the Cabinet meeting, 188 schemes were approved under Pragati Yatra. These schemes are valued at ₹20,000 crore. Road Construction & Water Resources Departments received the largest share of approvals.

Nitish Kumar emphasised large-scale recruitment and job creation across sectors. Several road and water resource projects are included to boost connectivity and irrigation in Bihar.

The approvals signal significant progress in Bihar’s health, infrastructure, and employment sectors. With a big allocation of funds for the key projects, Nitish Kumar’s government aims to accelerate development across the state.

The Cabinet has also approved increasing guest faculties in the Health Department to strengthen medical education and services. Two government doctors, who have been dismissed from service, were also approved apart from this, a special POCSO court will be set up in Banka to handle cases related to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

To improve public transport, new inter-state bus stands will be constructed in Purnea and Darbhanga, Sindheshwar Sthan (Madhepura) will be developed as a tourist destination, Areraj Temple to undergo major development, Harihar Nath Temple will be renovated similar to the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, phase 2 of Kalpvas Mela to be developed in Simaria, Begusarai and a new stadium to be constructed in Bettiah.

The government's focus on job creation, religious site development, and improved public facilities reflects a comprehensive strategy for state-wide growth.

