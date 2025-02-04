Kulgam terror attack proves militancy is far from over in J&K: Farooq Abdullah

Jammu, Feb 4 (IANS) Former J&K Chief Minister and President of National Conference (NC) Farooq Abdullah said on Tuesday if militancy has ended in the Kashmir valley then why did an incident like Kulgam take place in which an ex-serviceman was killed by terrorists.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function, he questioned the Union government’s claim that terrorism has been eradicated from J&K.

The NC president was referring to Monday’s incident in Behibagh village of Kulgam district in which an ex-serviceman was killed and his wife and daughter injured in a terrorist attack.

He also questioned the claim made by some political parties about victory in the Delhi Assembly elections.

“They (BJP) also said they would come to power in J&K. They said this way or that way, there will be a hung Assembly. Where have their claims gone today? They seem to have been silenced now. The decision is made by the people of this country, not by Farooq Abdullah or Sakina Itoo,” he added.

Regarding chances of the BJP benefitting from INDIA Bloc partners such as the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) contesting separately in Delhi, Abdullah dismissed speculations about its impact on the alliance.

“If I were God or Antaryami, I could predict this. But I am a simple man. What do I know about who will win and who will not win?” he said.

Abdullah expressed confidence in the INDIA Bloc, saying that it was progressing with God’s blessings and would continue moving forward despite opposition.

Asked if he would take the initiative to unite alliance partners at the national level, Abdullah downplayed his role, saying: “I don’t have that capacity, and I am not that person. We all know that together, we can do something better for this country. Divided, we cannot achieve anything.”

On the restoration of J&K’s statehood, Abdullah reiterated his stand and expressed hope that it would be restored.

“God willing, it will be restored. It may take some time, but it will definitely happen. If I were a clairvoyant, I would say it will happen now but I am not,” he said.

Responding to former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s concerns about EVMs, Abdullah shifted focus to media freedom, questioning the inability of the press to criticise the Union government.

“You ask the questions you like. How many of our answers do you publish? Can you criticise the Union government? You only criticise the opposition. You and your newspaper will be destroyed. You will end up in jail. You keep buttering them up,” he added.

Regarding the possibility of a cancer vaccine similar to the COVID-19 vaccine, Abdullah expressed scepticism about the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.

He claimed that the Covid-19 vaccine was administered without any trial.

“Today, we are seeing its results. Many young people are dying of heart attacks and other issues, and it is being said the vaccine is responsible. We cannot say anything until it is specifically determined whether it is the vaccine that was responsible or not,” he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.