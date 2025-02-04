Bureaucratic reshuffle: Maha govt transfers 13 IAS officers

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) In yet another bureaucratic reshuffle, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday transferred 13 IAS officers.

The government has appointed an IAS officer of the 1998 batch Pravin Darade as Principal Secretary, (Co-operation and Marketing), Co-operation, Marketing and Textile Department.

Pankaj Kumar, an IAS of the 2002 batch has been posted as Secretary and Special Enquiry Officer (2), General Administration Department.

Nitin Patil, an IAS of the 2007 batch, who is currently the Secretary of the State Human Rights Commission has been posted as Commissioner of Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship.

Shweta Singhal, an IAS of the 2009 batch, who is Secretary to the Governor has been posted as Divisional Commissioner, Amravati Division.

Prashant Narnaware, an IAS of the 2009 batch, who is Secretary and Special Enquiry Officer (2) of the General Administration Department, has been posted as Secretary to the Governor.

The government has posted Anil Bhandari, an IAS of 2010, who is the Joint Chief Executive Officer of MIDC, as Director, Information Technology.

P.K. Dange, an IAS of the 2011 batch, who is Commissioner of the Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship, has been posted as Secretary of the State Human Rights Commission.

The government has appointed S Ramamoorthy, an IAS of the 2013 batch, who is Secretary, Fee Regulatory Authority, as Deputy Secretary to the Governor.

Further, the government has posted Abhijit Raut, an IAS of the 2013 batch, who Collector, Nanded, as Joint Commissioner, State Tax at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.

Milindkumar Salwe, an IAS of the 2013 batch, who is Joint Commissioner, State Tax, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, has been posted Commissioner, Minority Development, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.

Rahul Kardile, an IAS of the 2015 batch, who is Joint Managing Director, CIDCO, has been posted as Collector, Nanded. Madhavi Sardeshmukh, an IAS of 2015, who is the Chief Executive Officer of the Smart City, Kalyan-Dombivali, has been posted as Director, Vocational Education and Training.

The government has posted Amit Ranjan, an IAS of 2022 batch, who is Assistant Collector, Charmoshi Sub Division, Gadchiroli, has been posted as Project Officer, ITDP, Pandharkawada and Assistant Collector, Kelapur Sub Division, Yavatmal. On January 28, the state government had transferred eight IAS officers.

