Bihar board class 10 results declared, three students share top spot

Patna, March 29 (IANS) The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the Class 10 (Matriculation) examination results on Saturday, with Sakshi Kumari from Samastipur, Anshu Kumari from Champaran, and Ranjan Kumar from Bhojpur emerging as joint toppers.

The results were officially declared by Bihar Education Minister Sunil Kumar at the Bihar School Examination Board auditorium. The event was also attended by BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore and Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department S. Siddharth.

All three toppers secured an impressive 97.80 per cent, scoring 489 marks each. Sakshi Kumari is a student of JPN High School, Narhan, Samastipur; Anshu Kumari studies at Bhartiya Inter College, Champaran; and Ranjan Verma is from High School, Agiaon Bazar, Agiaon, Bhojpur.

This rare feat of three students sharing the top rank underlines the academic excellence in the state.

The overall pass percentage this year stands at 82.11 per cent, reflecting a commendable performance by students. Education Minister Sunil Kumar congratulated the achievers, stating, “We are proud of the hard work and dedication shown by our students. Congratulations to all successful students, and best wishes for their future endeavours.”

BSEB has consistently maintained a transparent and timely examination process in recent years, ensuring students receive their results promptly. A total of 123 students have secured positions in the top 10 rankings, including 63 boys and 60 girls.

There are 4,52,302 students who secured first division; 5,24,965 students secured second division; and 3,80,732 students secured third division.

The examination was conducted from February 17 to February 25 at 1,677 centres across Bihar, with 15,85,868 candidates appearing -- 7.67 lakh boys and 8.18 lakh girls.

To pass, students must secure a minimum of 33 per cent in each subject and an overall aggregate of at least 33 per cent. Those failing in one or two subjects can appear for compartmental examinations, while students who missed the exam due to valid reasons may have the opportunity to take special examinations.

The Bihar government has also announced increased incentives for top-performing students. First-rank holders will get Rs 2 lakh, a laptop, and a Kindle e-reader; second-rank holders will get Rs 1.5 lakh, a laptop, and a Kindle e-reader; third-rank holders will get Rs 1 lakh; and fourth to tenth-rank holders will get Rs 30,000 each.

These rewards aim to motivate students to excel academically.

