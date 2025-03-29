Litton Das to skip Zimbabwe Tests for PSL 2025

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) Bangladesh's wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das is set to miss the upcoming two-match Test series against Zimbabwe after securing a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the entire Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 season starting on April 11.

According to a Cricbuzz report, Litton recently confirmed that he had obtained a full-season NOC. Meanwhile, pacer Nahid Rana stated that he will participate in the PSL but only after playing the opening Test against Zimbabwe.

Rana received a partial NOC due to workload management. Additionally, leg-spinner Rishad Hossain was granted a full NOC since he is not part of Bangladesh’s Test squad, the report added.

In the PSL players' draft held on January 13, Karachi Kings selected Litton while Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi picked Rishad and Rana, respectively.

Najmul Hossain, who captained Bangladesh in the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy and remains a strong candidate to continue as skipper, previously emphasised the importance of granting NOCs to players for participation in various leagues.

The ongoing debate between national commitments and franchise cricket has resurfaced in Bangladesh’s cricketing circles, as several players signed by PSL franchises are also in contention for the upcoming Test series against Zimbabwe.

The schedules of the PSL and the Test series are set to overlap, with Bangladesh’s Test preparations beginning in the second week of April. The PSL is set to take place from April 11 to May 18, while the two Tests against Zimbabwe are scheduled between April 20 and May 2.

Earlier this month, Mehidy Hasan Miraz expressed confidence that the squad has enough experience to handle the transition following the recent retirements of key senior players.

The 27-year-old all-rounder, who has represented Bangladesh in over 180 matches across formats, is preparing to take on greater leadership within the team. He has called on the more seasoned players to step up and fill the gaps left by departing veterans, including Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, and Tamim Iqbal.

"Currently, there are six to seven players in the team who have been playing international cricket for 7-10 years. They can’t be considered new anymore," Mehidy had said.

Bangladesh’s campaign in the 2025 Champions Trophy ended prematurely, with the team failing to progress beyond the group stage after two defeats and a washout in their three matches, finishing third in Group A.

