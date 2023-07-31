Bihar BJP chief calls Lalu Yadav 'non-relevant' leader

Patna, July 31 (IANS) A day after RJD chief Lalu Prasad claimed that the BJP will be "wiped out" in 2024, Bihar BJP chief Samrat Chaudhary on Monday called the former Chief Minister a "non-relevant" leader.

“In Lok Sabha or the Assembly elections, the people of Bihar will elect Narendra Modi. Nitish Kumar has no relevance in the politics of Bihar now and Lalu Prasad was already a non-relevant leader. Lalu Prasad may have forgotten that Nitish Kumar was the person responsible for sending him to jail in a fodder scam case. Still, he is sitting in the lap of Nitish Kumar. His vote bank will be destroyed with it,” Chaudhary said.

“Lalu Yadav may have forgotten that the leaders of JD-U called him a registered criminal. How could a registered criminal be running a political party? If anyone goes to court, he may lose his chair of national president post of his party. Lalu Yadav is ill and he should take rest,” the state BJP chief added.

On Sunday, Lalu Prasad said that 'INDIA' -- an alliance of 26 Opposition parties -- is formed to uproot the BJP from the country in 2024.

The BJP is "nervous" ever since Mahagahbandhan was named as INDIA, the RJD chief added.

