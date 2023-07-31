T'gana BJP MP stirs up row by demanding removal of Lambadas from ST list

Hyderabad, July 31 (IANS) A BJP MP from Telangana has stirred up hornets' nest by demanding removal of Lambada community from the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao's demand has evoked strong protests from Lambadas. Saffron party leaders from the community have also condemned his remarks.

Protesters came out on streets at few places in Adilabad constituency and burnt the effigies of the Lok Sabha member. After meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah three days ago, Bapu Rao had demanded that Lambadas should be denotified from the ST list in Telangana.

He even stated that if needed, tribals in Agency areas would launch protests on the lines of Kukis in Manipur. Bapu Rao's demand landed BJP in a tight spot.

Lambadas, whose population in the state is estimated to be about 40 lakh, constitute a majority among the tribals.

BJP's state president and Union Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy was confronted with leaders of Lambada associations during his visit to Warangal on Sunday.

He tried to distance the party from Bapu Rao's statement and clarified that this was the personal view of the MP. Kishan Reddy again clarified on Monday that the BJP has nothing to do with the statement made by the Adilabad MP.

"This is the personal opinion of the MP and not the BJP's stand," he said, adding that an explanation will be sought from the MP.

Kishan Reddy told reporters that the BJP plans to enhance reservation for tribals and promised that if voted to power, BJP will increase the quota. He alleged that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) was not sincere in enhancing reservation for STs as it clubbed the issue with the proposal for religion-based reservation.

In 2017, the State Legislature had passed a Bill for increasing the reservations to STs from 6.8 per cent to 10 per cent in proportion to their population.

It had also passed a Bill to increase quota for backward Muslims from 4 to 12 per cent.

Both the Bills were sent to the Centre for approval.

As the Centre did not give its approval, the state government last year passed an order, increasing quota for STs.

Bapu Rao, who hails from the Gond community among STs, is known for his strong views for removing Lambadas from ST list.

Some parts of the state had witnessed tension in the past between Lambadas (also known as Lambadis and Banjaras) and Gonds or Adivasi tribes of the Agency areas.

Lambadas were added to ST list in undivided Andhra Pradesh in 1978.

However, Adivasi tribes have been unhappy over this as they argue that Lambadas do not meet requirements to be considered as ST. Bapu Rao is also associated with 'Tudum Devva', a tribal organisation fighting to denotify Lambadas from the ST list.

The BJP MP is facing opposition within the party over his demand. Former MP Ravindra Naik found fault with Bapu Rao's statement and urged the party leadership to seek an explanation from him.

Lambada leaders from the Congress party also staged a protest against the MP at the BJP office in Hyderabad. They demanded immediate suspension of Bapu Rao from the party and stated that failure to take appropriate action against him could lead towards a situation in Telangana similar to Manipur.

BRS leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy said it is shocking that a member of Parliament, who has taken oath on the Constitution, can make such comments. He alleged that the BJP MP was trying to create enmity among two sections of people.

