'Bigg Boss 18' Grand Finale: Top two finalist REVEALED

Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) The fight for "Bigg Boss 18" winner's trophy has intensified. Out of the top 4 finalists, Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, and Avinash Mishra, two have been eliminated from the house.

In a surprising elimination, Avinash Mishra and Rajat Dalal were removed from the race to finale. Now, Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra will be locking horns for the top spot.

Rajat Dalal's elimination comes as a big surprise as the fitness influences enjoy a massive fan following outside the BB house. Not just that, "Bigg Boss OTT 2" winner Elvish Yadav has also been extremely vocal about his support for Rajat Dalal throughout the season. Before the Grand Finale took place, the YouTuber appealed to his fans to vote for Rajat Dalal. Elvish Yadav shared a post on the stories section of his Instagram handle, asking his fans to vote for Rajat Dalal. Leaving no stone unturned, he also promised to gift 101 iPhone 16 Pro Max to everyone who gave the maximum number of votes to Rajat Dalal. Given that both Rajat Dalal and Elvish Yadav enjoy a strong fanbase, the influencer was expected to be among the top two finalists of "Bigg Boss 18".

Before this, Chum Darang, and Eisha Singh were also eliminated from the BB 18 house.

For the unaware, "Bigg Boss 18" premiered on Colors on 6th October 2024. The popular reality show commenced with 23 housemates including Shilpa Shirodkar, Chahat Pandey, Kashish Kapoor, Sara Arfeen Khan, Arfeen Khan, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Edin Rose, Yamini Malhotra, Aditi Mistry, Alice Kaushik, Muskan Bamne, Tajinder Bagga, Shehzada Dhami, Nyrraa Banerjee, Hema Sharma, and Gunratan Sadavarte.

The "Bigg Boss 18" Finale hosted by Salman Khan aired on Colors and Jio Cinema at 9:30 PM tonight on 19th January.

It would be exciting to see who among Vivian Dsena, and Karan Veer Mehra ends up lifting the trophy.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.