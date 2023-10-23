'Bigg Boss 17': Vicky opens up on 'rough patch' with wife Ankita; says 'main yahan naak katane nahi aaya hun'

Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) Actress Ankita Lokhande, and her husband Vicky Jain, who are currently a part of the season 17 of the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss', have engaged in an argument again, wherein the former is seen complaining for the latter's time and attention in the house.

In the new clip, shared by the makers on social media, Ankita and Vicky can be seen sitting on the couch in the garden area.

Ankita is wearing a pastel green coloured floral night suit, while Vicky is donning a t-shirt and joggers.

The video shows Ankita saying to her hubby: “I thought you are my strength, but you are not.”

To this Vicky replies: “Mai kya din bhar tumhare peeche peeche ghumta rahun? Mai yeh nahi kar sakta hun. Main yahan naak katane nahi aaya hun.”

He further said: “Itna hamare jo bhi rough patch tha..life ka jo bhi rough patch tha…”, Ankita replied to this: “har baar ham us topic ko kyun laate hain.. rough patch?”

Then the video shows the couple in the bedroom having a conversation.

Ankita is seen saying: “Mujhe nahi chahiye tera attention ab. Mai bheek nahi maang sakti hu is cheez ke liye.”

“Unsaid cheezein hoti hain logo ke beech me,” said the ‘Manikarnika’ fame actress.

Vicky replies: “to ab rasta bata?”

Ankita said: “tu khud dhoondh ab. Tu jaise baaki raste nikalta hai game ke hissab se, waise iska nikaal."

Vicky said: “Han to fir game chodhna padega na.”

Ankita replied: “Mujhe affect kar rahi hain yeh cheezein.”

Vicky concluded saying, “mai yahi kar sakta hun. Agar aap satisfy hai to thik hai, nahi hai to nahi hai. Mai peeche peeche aapke nahi gum sakta hun.”

The videos were captioned as: “Ankita aur Vicky ki badhti anbann kya kardegi inka game weak?," and “Ankita aur Vicky ke relationship mein aayi trouble. Bigg Boss ke ghar mein kaise karenge woh inhe juggle?”

The current contestants of 'Bigg Boss 17' are Jigna Vora, Sana Raees Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Navid Sole, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Sunny Arya, Firoza Khan, Soniya Bansal, and Mannara Chopra.

The show airs on Colors, and JioCinema.

