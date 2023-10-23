Five residents injured in Mumbai building blaze

Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) At least five people were injured when a fire broke out in a residential building in Borivali west here on Monday, the BMC Disaster Control said.

The blaze, the cause of which is not clear, was reported at the nine-storeyed Veena Santoor Society in the congested Saibaba Nagar locality at around 12.15 p.m.

The fire was noticed in the electrical wire and installations on the first floor of the building and two fire-tenders were rushed to the spot.

Clouds of thick black smoke were seen emanating from the building, creating panic in the surrounding localities as the firemen battled the blaze.

The five injured persons have been admitted to the Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali west, and further investigations are underway.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.