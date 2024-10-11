Big B is a true legend, has once again outdone himself in ‘Vettiyan’, says Harman Baweja

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Filmmaker Harman Baweja has heaped praise on megastar Amitabh Bachchan and said that he has outdone himself once again with “Vettaiyan” starring Rajinikanth.

Calling Bachchan a "true legend," Harman said: "Mr. Bachchan’s impact on the industry is indescribable. Being the distributor of Vettaiyan and having the opportunity to collaborate with legends like Mr. Bachchan and Superstar Rajinikanth sir is truly an honour.”

He said that the cine icon’s films and his demeanour played a huge role in his life.

“And have shaped me as a person. His dedication and work ethic are inspiring beyond words.”

“Vettaiyan” reunites Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth after 33 years since their iconic collaboration in Hum in 1991. The film is distributed by Baweja Studios and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah's Lyca Productions, Vettaiyan is now playing in cinemas globally.

Harman featured in films such as “Love Story 2050” in 2008, “What's Your Raashee?” in 2009, “Victory”, “Dishkiyaoon” and “It's My Life”. It was in 2023, when he made his acting debut with the drama series “Scoop”, based on Jigna Vora's biographical memoir “Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison”. It follows the real-life story of Jigna Vora who was accused of the murder of a reporter.

Directed by Hansal Mehta, it also stars Karishma Tanna, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Deven Bhojani.

Talking about “Vettaiyan”, the Tamil action drama film is written and directed by T. J. Gnanavel. The film stars Rajinikanth as Athiyan, a senior police officer, who accidentally shoots an innocent person during an encounter killing, while investigating the murder of a teacher. The film marks Big B’s debut in Tamil films.

The film also stars Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Abhirami and Ramesh Thilak. It was shot in several locations including Thiruvananthapuram, Tirunelveli, Chennai, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.