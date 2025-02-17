Bhupender Yadav slams INDIA bloc; confident of NDA's victory in Bihar elections

Patna, Feb 17 (IANS) Union Minister Bhupender Yadav took a sharp dig at the opposition INDIA bloc, stating that it has "gone into a block hole". Addressing the media in Patna, Yadav expressed confidence that the NDA will form the next government in Bihar with a massive majority.

Responding to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s remark that the BJP would not form a government in Bihar as long as he is there, Bhupender Yadav hit back, saying: "Lalu Prasad is living in Bihar under the BJP government."

Bhupender Yadav was in Patna to discuss the provisions of the Union Budget for Bihar.

He also held meetings with Bihar Finance Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal on Monday.

With the political arena starting to witness hectic activities in Bihar ahead of the upcoming elections, Bhupender Yadav's remarks indicate NDA’s strong push to regain dominance in the state.

After a key meeting in Patna, BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal highlighted the discussions led by Union Minister Bhupender Yadav on the Union Budget 2025-26.

The meeting focused on the vision of a developed India by 2047 and the budget’s impact on Bihar.

"During the meeting, Bhupender Yadav discussed about Mahananda-Mechi River linking project in Seemanchal that will irrigate 50,000 hectares of land. He assured industrialists that they need not worry about policies. He explained how the budget would benefit common people," Jaiswal said.

Reacting to the US crackdown on illegal Indian immigrants, Jaiswal stated: "Illegal people should be sent back. We also oppose those living illegally here."

He also emphasised India's economic self-reliance, saying: "India does not need financial help from anyone; instead, we are ready to help others."

Jaiswal criticised Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav over their remarks on the Kumbh Mela, stating: "Over 50 crore devotees have taken a holy dip in Sangam, and Lalu Yadav is dismissing it as useless. This is extremely shameful. No leader has ever said anything like this."

