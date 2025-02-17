MArG 155mm/45 Cal mounted gun system launched at IDEX in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, Feb 17 (IANS) The MArG 155mm/45 Cal mounted gun system was launched at IDEX in Abu Dhabi during the 17th edition of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and the 8th edition of the Naval Defence Exhibition (NAVDEX).

The IDEX and NAVDEX bring together leading global companies and experts in the defence industry to showcase the latest technologies and solutions in the sector, aimed at enhancing international peace and security.

An official said that more than 50 Indian companies are participating in IDEX, including TATA Advanced Systems, Bharat Electronics Limited, Bharat Dynamics Limited, DRDO, BrahMos Aerospace etc.

He added that the Indian company, Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited, a wholly-owned defence subsidiary of Bharat Forge, unveiled the MArG 45 mobile gun system mounted on a 4x4 all-terrain platform.

The launch was officiated by H.E. Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to the UAE, reinforcing India’s commitment to advancing global defence technology.

Baba Kalyani, Chairman & MD, Bharat Forge Ltd., said that this Mounted Gun Platform represents a significant leap in defence technology, showcasing the commitment to innovation and excellence.

“It is a testament to our capability to develop ‘Designed and Made in India’ most advanced artillery defence platforms. MArG 45 exemplifies the Group’s ingenuity in challenging conventions, integrating firepower, range, and mobility into a single, ground-breaking platform. Designed for rapid deployment and superior manoeuvrability, it is a “go-anywhere” gun with unparalleled shoot-and-scoot capabilities,” he said.

MArG 45 offers unmatched firepower, capable of firing beyond 36 km using conventional ammunition. Built for superior mobility, its tailor-made chassis, developed in-house, ensures maximum agility in diverse combat environments.

The system is compatible with NATO-standard and in-service ammunition, enhancing its versatility.

Weighing 23.5 tons, it carries 18 rounds with Zone 6 onboard, enabling sustained operations. Designed for rapid deployment, it boasts a coming-into-action time of just 1.5 minutes during the day and 2 minutes at night.

With an elevation range of -2° to +72° and a traverse of 25° left and right, it delivers exceptional battlefield adaptability. The gun features an intense rate of fire of 10 rounds in three minutes and a sustained rate of 42 rounds in 60 minutes, ensuring continuous firepower during combat.

Under the patronage of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) commenced at the ADNEC Centre. The 2025 edition of IDEX and NAVDEX has seen an increase in participating companies, reaching 1,565 from 65 countries, reflecting a 16 per cent growth compared to the previous edition.

The total exhibition space has expanded by 10 per cent to 181,501 square metres, while 731 new companies are participating, marking an 82 per cent increase.

This edition features 41 national pavilions. The number of national companies has reached 213, making up 16 per cent of exhibitors, while international companies constitute 84 per cent.

This year's exhibitions also welcome seven new countries: Qatar, Ethiopia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, and Cyprus.

Additionally, a dedicated CBRNE platform, with participation from 38 companies across 13 countries, has been introduced to raise awareness of chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive threats.

NAVDEX 2025 brings together key industry players, decision-makers, influencers, and naval defence experts to discuss and shape the future of the maritime sector.

The eighth edition provides a platform to showcase the latest maritime technologies worldwide and review modern technological developments in the field of naval defence.

NAVDEX features live demonstrations of naval vessels and advanced technologies, with Abu Dhabi hosting warships from around the world at the ADNEC Marina.

