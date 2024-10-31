Bhumi Pednekar: Last 10 years have just been nothing short of a dream

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) It has been almost a decade for Bhumi Pednekar, who stepped into Bollywood with the film “Dum Laga Ke Haisha”, and the actress says she is truly living her dream.

After “Dum Laga Ke Haisha”, Bhumi was seen in movies such as “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha”, “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan”, “Sonchiriya”, “Saand Ki Aankh”, “Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare”, “Badhaai Do”, “Bheed” and “Afwah” to name a few.

Talking about her journey in Hindi cinema, the actress, who was seen walking the runway in Lakme Fashion Week, earlier this month, told IANS: “The last 10 years have just been nothing short of a dream. I'm truly living my dream. This is all I ever wanted since I was a child and every day I wake up thanking God for letting me be a part of this phenomenal industry.”

Bhumi said that she has been lucky to work with the kind of filmmakers she has collaborated with. “I have been fortunate to have had some phenomenal filmmakers that have always supported me, some outstanding characters and I really hope that the next decade is full of such parts as well. Leaving impact with my cinema is a part of my purpose and I really hope that never goes.”

Earlier the actress had shared that she wants to do a period film around the freedom struggle. In a conversation with IANS, Bhumi spoke about branching out to genres she has never tried her into – action and a period film. “I think what I would really want to do is maybe an action film, maybe do a film around the freedom struggle,” Bhumi said.

She added: “I'm constantly putting this out there in the universe that I want to do a film, a period film around the freedom struggle.” On the acting front, Bhumi was last seen in the crime thriller “Bhakshak”, which was based on the Muzaffarpur shelter case. The film also had Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava and Sai Tamhankar.

