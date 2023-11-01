Bhojpuri folk singer Hema Pandey, sisters booked for misbehaving with cops in Bihar

Patna, Nov 1 (IANS) Police in Bihar's Bhojpur district have filed an FIR against 14 persons, including Bhojpuri folk singer Hema Pandey and her sisters, for misbehaving with cops.

As per the FIR registered in the Mufassil police station, the incident occurred on October 30 when a team from the Dhobaha police outpost reached Agarsanda village to probe a physical assault case.

Hema Pandey and her sisters Kareena and Savita, along with the 11 other persons were involved in snatching mobile phone from a woman sub-inspector Pooja Kumari, who is also an incharge of Dhobaha police outpost, as well as snatching a rifle from a constable and obstructing the government officers for doing their duty.

When contacted, Pooja Kumari confimed to IANS that the FIR was registered against the the 14 persons on the direction of senior officials.

The police said that the first incident had taken place on October 17 when two groups involved in physical brawl with each other over a land dispute.

Following that two cross FIRs were registered on the written complaint of Aakash Pandey and Ravi Narayan Pandey.

Aakash Pandey had lodged the complaint against 10 persons, including Ravi Narayan Pandey, while the latter given a complaint against 14 persons including Aakash Pandey.

Following that brawl, they were involved in physical assault on October 27 as well.

Keeping in view of this case, a police team headed by SI Pooja Kumari went to Agarsanda village for investigation where Hema Pandey and her sisters allegedly attacked the police party.

Hema Pandey is the sister of Aakash Pandey.

“We have arrested two persons in this connection and the investigation is underway. Hema Pandey and her sisters were involved in a scuffle with a police team. They twisted my hand and also tried to snatch a rifle from a police constable,” Pooja Kumari said.

“We informed about the incident immediately to the senior officers of the district. Following their directions, we have registered an FIR against Hema Pandey and others. She is not arrested yet but as she is booked under the IPC sections, her arrest cannot be ruled out,” she said.

Hema Yadav and her sisters came in the limelight after singing Bhojpuri folk song 'Gari' against RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav a few years ago.

Women generally sing the Bhojpuri Gari which considered auspicious during marriage functions.

It is generally sung by women from the bride's side.

