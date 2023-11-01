BJP MLA’s wife goes missing from home in Lucknow

Lucknow, Nov 1 (IANS) Pushpa Verma, the wife of Sitaram Verma, the BJP MLA from Lambhua Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district, has gone missing from her home in Lucknow.

Pushpa suddenly disappeared from home on Tuesday morning.

The MLA's son has filed a case at the Ghazipur police station and multiple police teams have been set up to trace her.

DCP North Qasim Abdi told reporters that MLA Sitaram Verma has a house in Ghazipur Sector-8 where his wife Pushpa Verma, 65, lives with her family.

On Tuesday morning around 6 a.m., Pushpa left the house without telling anyone.

When she could not be found even after extensive searching, the MLA’sson, retired Lieutenant Colonel Pankaj Kumar, informed his father.

Sitaram Verma reached Lucknow from Sultanpur while Pankaj lodged a missing complaint in the Ghazipur police station.

The MLA also met the DCP and asked for help in finding his wife.

The DCP said that around 9 a.m., Pushpa was seen near Aurobindo Park outpost in Indira Nagar. Police are searching for her with the help of CCTV cameras and social media.

The family has told the police that Pushpa Verma is suffering from amnesia and she is also undergoing treatment for the same.

