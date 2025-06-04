Bhiar: Love affair turns violent in Siwan, 19-year-old youth killed; protests erupt

Patna, June 4 (IANS) A case of violent assault due to a love affair has come to light in the Hussainganj police station area of Siwan district, Bihar, where 19-year-old Sanjay Kumar Mahato was allegedly beaten by the family members of his girlfriend in Rafipur village.

The victim eventually succumbed due to multiple injuries during the treatment in the hospital.

According to an official, Sanjay had gone to meet the girl late Tuesday night, when the girl’s family caught him.

They have mercilessly assaulted him and dumped the injured youth near a village temple in an unconscious state.

On Wednesday morning, a police team rescued him from near the Jarti Mai temple and admitted him to Siwan Sadar Hospital, where he lost his life.

The deceased’s mother, Dulari Devi, claimed that Sanjay had been in a relationship with the girl for over a year after connecting via Facebook.

Despite family pressure and police intervention earlier this year to end their relationship, the two allegedly continued to meet in secret.

Sanjay’s family said that his visit to the village was linked to an upcoming family marriage. While he was in the village, the girl allegedly asked him to meet, but as soon as she came outside, the family intervened, captured Sanjay, and assaulted him.

The situation turned volatile after the news of his death was confirmed by the hospital administration.

Angry family members and local villagers gathered outside Sadar Hospital, demanding justice.

They put the dead body on the road and blocked it, disrupted traffic, including ambulances and essential services, and set fire to the road, accusing the administration of inaction and one-sided investigation.

The tension escalated as the family and villagers threatened to set the police station and hospital on fire if swift and strict action was not taken against the accused.

They also made an appeal to the Chief Minister, seeking justice and warning of an intensified agitation if their demands are ignored.

A team of district police, headed by SDPO Sadar Jitendra Kumar, reached the spot and tried to calm down the agitators.

“We have assured quick action against the accused. A team has been constituted for the purpose to nab them. We have also deployed an adequate police force at the village and hospital to control the tense situation and restore order in the area,” Kumar said.

Authorities said an investigation is underway, and action will be taken based on the findings.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.