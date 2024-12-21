BharatNet connects over 2.14 lakh gram panchayats with broadband: Centre

New Delhi, Dec 21 (IANS) BharatNet, the world’s largest rural broadband connectivity programme, has helped connect more than 2.14 lakh gram panchayats by utilising optical fibre, radio, and satellite technologies, the government said on Saturday.

Launched in October 2011, the ambitious project aimed at providing affordable high-speed internet access to every gram panchayat in the country.

The initiative “seeks to empower rural India, fostering inclusive growth and bridging the gap between urban and rural communities. BharatNet is not merely an infrastructure project; it is the backbone of India’s journey towards a truly digital nation,” the Ministry of Communications said.

According to the ministry, 2,14,283 Gram Panchayats are connected through the BharatNet project and 6,92,299 km of Optical Fibre cable (OFC) has been laid. It also offers affordable internet with broadband services in rural areas starting at Rs 99/month. The estimated monthly internet data usage is 1,37967 TB.

In addition, 11,60,367 Fibre-To-The-Home (FTTH) connections are commissioned and 1,04,574 Wi-Fi hotspots are installed to ensure last-mile connectivity, till December 20.

BharatNet operates as the world’s largest rural broadband connectivity programme. The network’s core relies on optical fiber cables, satellite links for remote regions, and wireless technologies for last-mile connectivity.

It is being implemented in three phases. Phase I, which was completed in December 2017, “focused on laying optical fiber cables to connect 1 lakh gram panchayats” the Ministry said. The foundational network was laid by utilising existing infrastructure.

During the second phase, “the coverage was expanded to add 1.5 lakh more gram panchayats using optical fiber, radio, and satellite technologies. This phase incorporated collaborative efforts with state governments and private entities.” the Ministry said.

The third phase aims at future-proofing the network by integrating 5G technologies, increasing bandwidth capacity, and ensuring robust last-mile connectivity. “This phase is ongoing, with a focus on improving accessibility and reliability,” the Ministry added.

“BharatNet has had a transformative impact on rural India, contributing to socio-economic development in multiple ways like digital inclusion, economic opportunities, education and healthcare and empowering local governance,” the Ministry said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.