'Bharat' has always reflected on deeper truth of unity & oneness: Mohan Bhagwat

Hyderabad, Nov 25 (IANS) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that while the world races ahead without contemplating its destination, 'Bharat' has always reflected on the deeper truth of unity and oneness.

Speaking at 'Lokmanthan Bhagyanagar 2024', the RSS Chief provided a profound perspective on Bharat's eternal concepts of 'Dharma' and the creation of life.

"Our ancestors knew the truth of the unity of existence, they understood that it's everything...that's why there is diversity and it goes for some time, then there is only oneness. Unity is eternal and diversity also has unity if we try to explore it," Bhagwat said at the event.

"There is no need to respond to those whose experiments have failed over the last 2,000 years. Our focus should be on guiding our own people--those entangled in false narratives or countering them. On the global stage, we will play by our predefined parameters and in our unique way," he added.

The RSS Chief further called for taking the Lokmanthan initiative to rural Bharat, urging smaller gatherings in villages to engage with grassroots voices.

"Our inner feeling tells us that we are not enemies to anyone in this world and no one is an enemy to us. It's ok that someone is aggressive and has done something to us, so we will not tolerate it, but we will also respond to it...we don't engage in a fight with anyone," he said.

Bhagwat drew parallels from Puranic symbolism, stating, "Just as Halahala emerged during the churning of the ocean, challenges will arise. But we are prepared to bear them and serve Amrit for the welfare of all."

He concluded by expressing his gratitude, saying that even his own understanding had expanded through the deliberations of Lokmanthan Bhagyanagar 2024.

The RSS is demanding to rename Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Kishan Reddy have also advocated for the name Bhagyanagar on several occasions.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy also attended the event.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.