‘Betraying the Hindus’: Pramod Krishnam tears into Rahul, Akhilesh over Pahalgam attack

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) Spiritual guru Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Thursday accused Congress MP Rahul Gandhi of engaging in posturing over the Pahalgam bloodbath and also raised concerns over ‘admiration’ for Akhilesh Yadav across the border, allegedly by a Pakistani senator which has gone viral on social media.

Pramod Krishnam, speaking to IANS, alleged that the Leader of Opposition (LoP) as well as the Congress party haven’t shown the resolve yet to take on Pakistan, as should be expected from them and rather keep looking for ‘opportune moment’ to corner Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

In a bitter critique, he said: “Rahul Gandhi is betraying the Hindus, betraying the families of martyrs. The purpose behind his meeting the grieving families is not to share their pain but to make political capital out of it. All this is political yatra.”

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visited Kanpur on Wednesday and met the family of Shubham Dwivedi, who was killed in the Pahalgam attack. He also assured the family of getting the severest punishment for the terrorists.

Consoling the wife of the victim, he said: "I will write to PM to accord martyr’s status to Shubham."

Reacting to this, Pramod Krishnam said that he and his party don't want to be seen on other side of the fence and want to be seen standing up with the government over barbaric act of terror in Kashmir and hence they were visiting the bereaved families.

He charged the Congress MP of ‘doing fraud’ with the public.

The former Congress leader also claimed that Rahul Gandhi has never said with all his heart that he is with the Prime Minister in punishing Pakistan for its deeds.

Ex-Congress leader also slammed other parties of INDIA bloc including Samajwadi Party (SP) for not extending full support to the government in the war against cross-border terrorism.

Reacting to a viral video, which shows Pakistani senator Saifullah Abro praising Akhilesh Yadav in Pakistan Parliament for criticising Modi government over alleged security lapse, he said that this was a matter of concern.

“Till now, Rahul Gandhi was being admired and appreciated in countries like Pakistan and China but now Akhilesh Yadav has also found his well-wishers across the border,” he said.

“This must not be taken lightly. It is a serious issue and the public must dig deep into it and understand why the Pakistanis have found new-found liking for the SP supremo,” he added.

