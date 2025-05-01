'Sharbat Jihad' row: Delhi HC slams Ramdev for fresh video, warns of contempt action

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Thursday took strong exception to Patanjali founder Baba Ramdev's fresh video targeting pharmaceutical and food company Hamdard's popular drink Rooh Afza.

A single-judge bench of Justice Amit Bansal was hearing a suit filed by Hamdard seeking the removal of the Yoga guru's controversial videos purportedly linking Rooh Afza with 'Sharbat Jihad'.

During the hearing, Justice Bansal-led Bench was apprised that Ramdev has posted another objectionable video against Hamdard despite his previous undertaking that he would not issue such statements, advertisements and social media posts in future.

At this, the Delhi High Court remarked that the latest video was prima facie contemptuous and indicated that it would issue a contempt notice to Ramdev, apart from seeking his presence.

Anticipating an adverse order, Ramdev's counsel agreed before the Justice Bansal-led Bench to pull down the objectionable portions within 24 hours on all social media platforms.

The Delhi HC said that it would hear on Friday Hamdard's application seeking an injunction concerning a previous video of Ramdev in which he had reportedly linked Rooh Afza with 'Sharbat Jihad'.

Ramdev, while promoting Patanjali's 'Gulab Sharbat', claimed that Rooh Afza's parent company, Hamdard, was using its gains to build mosques and madrasas.

Later, Ramdev defended his speech, saying that he did not mention any brand or community.

In an earlier hearing, the single-judge Bench of Justice Bansal slammed Ramdev for using communal slurs against Rooh Afza.

"It shocks the conscience of the Court. This is indefensible," Justice Bansal had said.

After the Delhi HC signalled passing a strong order, Ramadev's counsel agreed to pull down the controversial video and advertisements.

It had asked Ramdev to file an undertaking on affidavit that he would not issue such statements, advertisements and social media posts in future, posting the matter for further hearing on May 1.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Hamdard, said that such videos should not be allowed "even for a moment", adding that Ramdev had earlier attacked herbal health company Himalaya because it is also owned by a Muslim.

Rohatgi referred to the contempt proceedings initiated by the Supreme Court against Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved's Managing Director, Acharya Balakrishna, over the continued publication of misleading advertisements and targeting allopathy. In August last year, the duo were discharged of contempt of court notice in view of the apology tendered personally before the apex court and the public apology published by Patanjali in leading newspapers.

