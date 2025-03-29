Bengal will turn into ‘West Bangladesh’ if Trinamool wins 2026 polls, claims BJP

Kolkata, March 29 (IANS) West Bengal BJP General Secretary Jagannath Chattopadhyay claimed on Saturday that it will be impossible to prevent West Bengal from being converted into ‘West Bangladesh’ if Trinamool Congress wins the 2026 Assembly elections.

Supporting the recent comments of BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty that Hindus in West Bengal will face extinction like in neighbouring Bangladesh if Trinamool Congress wins the 2026 elections, Chattopadhyay told IANS that Chakraborty has echoed the policy of party.

“The BJP is working relentlessly to unite Hindus in West Bengal. The state has international borders with Bangladesh. There are daily reports of illegal infiltration into West Bengal from Bangladesh. The Rohingyas are illegally entering the state. The state government is giving them protection. They are provided with Indian documents. Trinamool is working in an organised manner to change the demography of the state,” he claimed.

He further added that for the 2026 election, the Hindu voters in West Bengal will have to unite to vote Trinamool Congress out of power. “Otherwise, it will be virtually impossible to prevent West Bengal from being converted into West Bangladesh,” Chattopadhyay told IANS.

He also criticised the West Bengal government after the April 6 IPL match was shifted from Kolkata to Guwahati.

Chattopadhyay said that he is not surprised that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who described Maha Kumbh as “Mrityu Kumbh”, will not be able to organise the match and the Ram Navami celebration on the same day.

“This proves how incompetent the police administration in the rule of Mamata Banerjee is,” Chattopadhyay said.

Speaking about the resistance of the opposition parties to the proposed Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Chattopadhyay said that the Bill will be passed despite some parties’ opposition.

“Just as we fulfilled our promises on Ram Temple, abolition of Article 370, similarly our promises on Waqf (Amendment) Bill and Uniform Civil Code will also be fulfilled,” Chattopadhyay said.

Trinamool Congress had been opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill since the beginning, fundamentally on two points.

The first objection is the proposal in the Bill to assign the district magistrates to survey the existing Waqf properties in the districts concerned. Trinamool Congress said that such bureaucratisation for the review of Waqf Property is simply unacceptable.

The second objection is the proposal for the takeover of those assets which have been verbally declared as Waqf properties. The ruling party claims that this is a deliberate attempt at divisive politics of the ruling party at the Centre.

