Bengal: SMPK Port commences night navigation in upper reaches of Hooghly

Kolkata, May 3 (IANS) Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK), commenced night navigation in the upper reaches of the River Hooghly, from Budge Budge to the sea on Saturday, an official said.

A senior SMPK official said that this crucial step will reduce turnaround time and pre-berthing detention of vessels calling on the Kolkata Dock System (KDS).

He said that the long and meandering 232-km river channel from the sea to KDS, marked by restrictions in navigable depth and strong cross-tidal currents, posed a significant challenge for continuous vessel movement.

“Though high tides result in an increase in draft twice a day, SMPK is unable to make full use of this due to the absence of night navigation between Diamond Harbour and Kolkata,” he added.

He said that leveraging modern electronic aids like electronic charts and navigational simulators, and backed by significant improvements in navigational infrastructure - including track lights, transit lights and illuminated channel buoys - SMPK has now enabled seamless nighttime vessel transit through the river channel.

“The National Technology Centre for Ports, Waterways and Coasts (NTCPWC), IIT Madras, prepared a comprehensive study and roadmap for night navigation in collaboration with the Port of Antwerp. A navigational simulator, jointly installed by IIT Madras and ARI, is now operational to support pilot training and real-time scenario analysis,” said a senior SMPK official.

He said that the inaugural run, conducted in the early hours of Saturday, saw the successful transit of the container vessel M V Sinar Penida.

“The vessel, 117 metres long with a draught of 6 metres, carried a cargo quantity of 8,000 tons from Budge Budge to the sea in complete darkness. This successful transit marks the beginning of a new era for navigation on the Hooghly,” the official said.

Rathendra Raman, Chairperson, SMPK, said that this is a historic day for SMP Kolkata, adding that the successful introduction of night navigation in the upper stretches of the River Hooghly is a testament to the scientific and technological approach adopted by the port.

“It will significantly improve operational efficiency and turnaround time, paving the way for enhanced trade throughput. With acclimatisation of pilots and continuous technological upgradation, we look forward to enabling night navigation for larger vessels with deeper drafts, ultimately transforming SMPK into a more agile and future-ready port,” he added.

Meanwhile, Samrat Rahi, Deputy Chairperson, SMPK, said that with the introduction of night navigation, the port is expected to witness a notable increase in the number of vessels that can be handled daily, significantly improving berth availability and port throughput.

“The ability to operate round the clock will decongest the channel, facilitate quicker vessel turnaround, and directly impact critical Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) such as Pre-Berthing Delay, Berth Occupancy Rate and Ship-Day Productivity. This strategic enhancement is poised to make SMPK a more attractive and competitive hub for global shipping lines,” said the Deputy Chairperson.

