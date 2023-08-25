Bengal school jobs case: Company linked to Sujay Bhadra files counter-complaint against ED

Kolkata, Aug 25 (IANS) An official of a company linked to Sujay Krishna Bhadra, one of the prime accused in the cash for school jobs case in West Bengal, on Friday filed a counter-complaint against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at the cyber crime division of Kolkata Police.

It may noted that the ED had raided the office of this official earlier this week.

In his complaint, the official of the said corporate entity accused the central probe agency of planting evidence in the computers of the company during the raid.

Incidentally, during the raid, the ED officials had confiscated the cellphone of the employee who filed the complaint.

Sources said in the complaint, it has been mentioned that after the completion of the raid, the ED detected 16 downloaded files in a computer of the company which had no link to the management affairs of the entity.

The complainant also alleged that these 16 files were downloaded during the course of raid by the ED when the computers were in the agency's possession.

Recently, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also questioned whether anyone can guarantee if anything will not be planted during the course of raid operations conducted by the central probe agencies.

“Often the raiding officials enter a premises by breaking open the locks. They even force out the occupants of a premises. Can anyone guarantee that they will not plant anything within the premises," the Chief Minister had questioned.

