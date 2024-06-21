Bengal recruitment case: CBI summons Trinamool legislator Tapas Kumar Saha

Kolkata, June 21 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which is probing the cash-for-school job case in West Bengal, has summoned Trinamool Congress legislator Tapas Kumar Saha for questioning in the matter on Friday.

Sources said that Saha, who is a legislator from Tahatta in Nadia District, has been asked to report to the CBI’s Nizam Palace office in central Kolkata by Friday evening.

The CBI has also summoned three other close associates of the ruling party legislator in this connection.

Till the filing of this report, there was no confirmation whether Saha would be appearing before the CBI.

This is not the first time that Saha has been summoned by the central agency in this connection.

In April last year the CBI sleuths even conducted a marathon raid and search operation at Saha’s residence and office in Nadia District and scrutinised documents.

His mobile phones were also seized by the central agency sleuths then.

Earlier, the anti-corruption wing of the West Bengal Police had arrested Saha’s Personal Assistant Probir Koyal for his alleged involvement in the case.

Koyal then claimed that he had been framed to cover up the misdeeds of the legislator on this count.

Admitting that he had collected money against jobs, Koyal also claimed that he handed over the cash to the legislator.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.