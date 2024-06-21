Arzoo Govitrikar makes TV comeback after 6-year hiatus with 'Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa'

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) Renowned actress Arzoo Govitrikar, has made her television comeback after a six-year hiatus with the show 'Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa', and has opened up on her character Neelima.

Arzoo, who is known for her work in 'Ek Ladki Anjaani Si', 'Ghar Ek Sapnaa', and others joined 'Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa' as Neelima Maasi, Sid’s (Bharat Ahlawat) aunt who has raised him as her own son.

However, Neelima has a complex personality and a dark side that will unfold as the story progresses.

Speaking about her entry in the show, Arzoo shared: "After being away from television for quite some time, I was seeking a unique role for a strong comeback, and Neelima’s character came to me at the perfect moment. The storyline really caught my attention, and I'm excited to portray the character of Neelima as this role is very different from anything I’ve done before."

"I’m eager to bring this character to life. Neelima is a modern-age woman who is known for her stylish and modern demeanour. She is a successful businesswoman and loves Sid as her own child. However, there’s more to Neelima than meets the eye. I’m excited for viewers to see me as Neelima Maasi and hope they will embrace my character and the show with their love and support," added Arzoo.

It also features Khyati Keswani as Amrita, Swati Sharma as Aashi,

The show airs on Shemaroo Umang.

Arzoo has been a part of projects like 'Baghban', 'Mere Baap Pehle Aap', 'Tulsi', and 'Manmadhan'.

