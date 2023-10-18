Bengal ration distribution case: Bank accounts of wife, brother-in-law of arrested accused under ED scanner

Kolkata, Oct 18 (IANS) Bank accounts of wife and brother-in-law of the arrested Kolkata-based businessman Bakibur Rahman are under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the multi-crore ration distribution scam in West Bengal.

Rahman was arrested by the central agency officials last week.

According to sources, the sleuths have got definite information about their bank accounts being used in diversion of the alleged scam proceeds.

After examining the different documents seized from Rahman’s residence, office, rice-mill and hotel, the ED probe agency officials identified investment to the tune of over Rs 50 crore in the different business entities owned by him.

The ED sleuths have already tracked overseas assets in Dubai owned by Rahman.

The probe officials, sources said, had been able to track two luxurious residential accommodation registered in the name of Rahman in Dubai, the combined value of which was not less than Rs 14 crore.

Already, seizure of multiple state government seals from the office of Rahman has confirmed the involvement of senior officials of the state food & supplies department in the matter.

According to the sources, the government seals recovered from his office include those of West Bengal Essential Commodities Supply Corporation Limited, chief inspector, district food supply officers, and sub-inspector of state food & supplies department.

Without the active involvement of a section of department officials, so many stamps could not have reached the accused's office, the ED officials said.

