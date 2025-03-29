Bengal Police caution of possible communal tension on Ram Navami

Kolkata, March 29 (IANS) West Bengal Police, on Saturday, cautioned the people of possible communal tension in the state on the occasion of Ram Navami festival on April 6.

The alert was issued at a joint press conference addressed by the Additional Director General (Law & Order) Javed Shamim and Additional Director General (South Bengal) Supratim Sarkar on Saturday.

Sarkar told media persons that they have got specific intelligence inputs on some vested interests trying to instigate violence in the coming days.

“There are plans to instigate people through different posters or posts. The police are on alert. There might be attempts to instigate tension among people from different communities, especially focusing on the occasion of Ram Navami. We requested people not to get instigated. There is no need to worry. But at the same time, we also request people to alert the local police in case they notice any suspicious activities in their respective areas,” said Sarkar.

Echoing Sarkar, Shamim said that special precautions are being taken considering the festive days soon.

“Eid and Ram Navami festivals will be celebrated. There might be attempts to instigate hatred and tension among people by some vested interests. Do not be excited by any rumor. Keep a watch on your respective areas. Inform the police in case of any doubtful activities. We are here to help you on a 24x7 basis. We are determined to prevent any attempt to vitiate the atmosphere of peace in the state,” Shamim said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also alerted the people of possible attempts to create communal tension in the state. She asked the police to be especially careful in those areas which are close to the international borders with Bangladesh.

Recently, there were reports of communal clashes from Mothabari in Mala district.

Recently, the Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, said that at least 2,000 rallies, big and small combined, will be brought out on the occasion of Ram Navami this year.

He also said that the participation at the rallies on the Ram Navami this year will be double what it was last year.

“Ram Navami will be celebrated this year in a major way. I will be there on the streets on that day. Last year, around 50 lakh Hindus were on the streets to participate in rallies on the occasion of Ram Navami. Last year there were 1,000 rallies. This year there will be 2,000 rallies and around one crore Hindus will participate in those rallies this year,” he claimed.

