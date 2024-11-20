Bengal PDS case: ED seeks report on medical conditions of jailed former minister

Kolkata, Nov 20 (IANS) Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sought reports from the West Bengal Correction Services Department about the medical conditions of the former West Bengal minister Jyotipriya Mallick who was arrested by the ED official last year in connection with the multi-crore ration distribution case, currently admitted at a private hospital in Kolkata

Sources said that ED has also sought clarifications from the correctional home authorities about the central agency was not informed about the former minister’s hospitalisation on the very day he was admitted there.

Sources added ED has also asked the private hospital where Mallick is currently admitted, seeking a detailed report on his medical conditions.

ED learnt about the hospitalisation of Mallick only on November 14 when a matter relating to the ration distribution case came up for hearing at a special court in Kolkata.

The ED counsel raised objections and argued in the court that as a matter of protocol and courtesy, the central agency should have been informed about the hospitalisation on the very day he was admitted given his arrest by ED officials.

Earlier this month, Mallick’s counsel moved a bail petition on behalf of his client which ED opposed. The central agency’s counsel also submitted a written objection to the special court outlining the reasons behind opposing the bail plea and also shared a copy of the same with Mallick’s legal team.

Since his arrest in October last year, Mallick has frequently reported health complications leading to multiple hospitalisations during his judicial custody. His bail petitions consistently cited medical grounds.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.