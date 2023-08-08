Bengal BJP shares video of Mamata worshiping Lord Shiva, sparks row

Kolkata, Aug 8 (IANS) The West Bengal unit of the BJP on Tuesday shared a video on social media showing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee offering prayers to Lord Shiva allegedly without following the traditional rituals, triggering a war of words on 'X' (formerly Twitter) between the saffron camp and the ruling Trinamool Congress.

The video was uploaded by state BJP President Sukanta Majumdar, in which the Chief Minister could be seen pouring milk and water on a Shiva Lingam in a standing posture, besides throwing a garland and flowers on it from a distance instead of "bowing down and putting them on it".

Uploading the video on his official X handle, Majumdar claimed that the manner of worship raises questions about the sincerity of the Chief Minister in offering prayers.

“The way she is throwing the offerings on Mahadev makes it clear that she doesn’t believe in worshiping. She doesn’t show any devotion & respect while worshiping. What forced you to do this CM @MamataOfficial? Is this act of disrespect for Mahadev to please your vote bank,” Majumdar wrote on X.

The Trinamool Congress on its official X handle issued a counter message describing the action by the state BJP leaders as a reflection of their "vulture-like gaze".

Quoting the head priest of the temple in South Kolkata where the Chief Minister offered prayers, the Trinamool justified that there is no harm in offering prayers while standing, especially when the Shiva Lingam is situated at a depth.

“Hon’ble Chairperson, @MamataOfficial’s heartfelt act of enduring pain to perform the rituals while standing did not escape the vulture-like gaze of @BJP4India propagandists, who wasted no time in twisting the situation to further their divisive and polarising narrative.

"The head priest of the Nakuleshwar Bhairav temple, however, swiftly debunked the MANUFACTURED CONTROVERSY by clarifying that performing rituals in a standing posture is not uncommon, especially when the lingams are situated at a depth.

"He also added that the temple authorities had extended the courtesy of a chair to her, which she graciously declined out of respect for the deity. These details further highlight her genuine intent and reverence for the temple's traditions, rendering the BJP's allegations baseless and malicious,” read the Trinamool's message.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.