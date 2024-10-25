Beneficiary's son shares experience on free treatment benefits through Ayushman Bharat Yojana

Prayagraj, Oct 25 (IANS) The beneficiaries as well as their family members who have availed the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) are in all praise for the scheme as it proved quite helpful for them.

A woman, Kalavati Devi, is currently under treatment at Motilal Nehru Divisional Hospital in Prayagraj after suffering a fracture to her hand. Her son, Surendra Kumar, has shared his experiences about the benefits of AB-PMJAY.

Surendra Kumar said after his mother suffered a hand fracture, he came to the hospital for treatment.

He said that schemes introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi are quite beneficial for the underprivileged people.

"Today we are getting a benefit of Rs 5 lakh through Ayushman Bharat Yojana due to which we are able to get treatments without any problems," Surendra said, adding, when this scheme was not there, he had to face difficulties with treatment.

He said that earlier, left with no other way, he had to take loans for treatment, which again led to a lot of problems.

"But since the introduction of this scheme, there has been no problem. All the schemes of PM Modi-led government are good, and my family has also benefited a lot from them. We thank Prime Minister Modi for giving us the benefits of this scheme," Surendra Kumar said.

Notably, in 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government launched the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

The scheme intends to provide the benefits of health services to economically weaker families.

Under this scheme, eligible families get health coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per year, which can be used for hospitalisation treatments.

The scheme provides financial security for diseases requiring hospitalisation, so that families do not need to borrow money from anyone.

The beneficiaries of this scheme also get the facility of cashless treatment, which means they do not require to pay upfront to get the treatment.

Also, hospitals charge money directly from the government.

Besides, the government-run as well as private hospitals are included under this scheme, giving beneficiaries more options.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.