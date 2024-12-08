Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner spend more time together, spotted driving in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, Dec 8 (IANS) After Hollywood stars Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner seem to be getting closer as they continue to spend time together this holiday season.

The former couple, who share kids Violet, 19, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, were spotted out for a drive on Saturday morning, after Garner, 52, picked up some fresh bagels, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The pair reportedly had breakfast together and then headed out for a drive through the Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood, before they went to Affleck's home.

As per ‘People’, a source said earlier this week that Garner, who is dating businessman John Miller, has plans to celebrate the rest of the holidays with Affleck, also 52, and their kids after they asked to spend Thanksgiving together.

The source told ‘People’, “Jen truly just wants her kids to be happy. She will continue to make sure that they spend time together as a family and include Ben. They have Christmas plans with the kids too. The kids enjoy when they all spend time together”.

On Thanksgiving, the exes, who split in 2015 after nearly 10 years of marriage, before finalising their divorce three years later, spent the day together volunteering and serving free meals to the homeless community in L.A. as they attended The Midnight Mission's annual Thanksgiving Street Fair.

Affleck and Garner were joined by their children, and a source said of the outing, “They truly enjoy giving back to their community and cherishing quality time together as a family”.

Garner recently shared how she and the kids plan to celebrate during the holiday season, first sharing how they cook as a family for Thanksgiving. The actress said her kids are now at an age where they can each prepare their own dishes as part of the family's larger meal.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.