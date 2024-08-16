Bella Ramsey hasn't played 1st part of 'The Last of Us' video game

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) Actress Bella Ramsey, who is busy with the filming of the upcoming season of the American post-apocalyptic drama television series 'The Last of Us', has said that she hasn't played the first part of the game on which the series is based.

The actress spoke with Josh Horowitz about the show, and said, “I haven’t played the first part of the game. I probably will play after this. The second part of the game, I played and loved it. It was really cool to see how the sets look exactly the same. Every day on the sets is challenging, I will say. It’s a show about fungus, so it’s not glamorous by any means”.

She further mentioned how fear is one of the main emotions of the show and serves as the driving force of the narrative.

“It’s hard topics and conversations, and fear is one of the main emotions that we experience throughout. I really hope Bella gets their flowers, they’re working really hard, physically, mentally and emotionally. One thing I have really learnt is that you can really admire people who are younger to you, you can really look up to them,” she added.

Based on the video game franchise developed by Naughty Dog, the series is set twenty years into a pandemic caused by a mass fungal infection, which causes its hosts to transform into zombie-like creatures and causes the collapse of society.

The first season of the show follows Joel (played by Pedro Pascal), a smuggler tasked with escorting the immune teenager Ellie (played by Bella Ramsey) across a post-apocalyptic United States.

The series premiered on January 15, 2023, and received critical acclaim. It won several awards, including eight Primetime Emmy Awards out of 24 nominations.

