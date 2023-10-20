Belgian national robbed in Patna, two held

Patna, Oct 19 (IANS) Two members of an auto theft gang who robbed a Belgian national here have been arrested, Patna police said on Thursday.

The accused are identified as Chandan Kumar and Karan Kumar, a resident of Gopalpur locality in Patna.

Their third partner was already arrested in a mobile theft case by Gaurichak police station.

Belgian national Caine Van Endone went to Gaya and returned to Patna on October 16. After getting off the bus, he took a three-wheeler to come to Patna city, ASP, Patna Sadar, Sweety Sehrawat said.

"In that three wheeler, three people were already sitting. They have offered him to drop him at Patna Junction.

"After travelling some distance, they took him near Ellahi Bagh waste disposal yard and robbed him. They had looted his cash, a Macbook, a charger, a headphone, a Canon camera, two power banks and a bag.

"An FIR in this regard was registered in SampatChak police station and we have managed to identify the accused on the basis of technical surveillance. We have also recovered all the valuables of Belgian national from them,” Sehrawat said.

The accused were produced in a district court which sent them to 14 days judicial custody.

