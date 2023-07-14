B'deshi nationals held in Gurugram on charges of human trafficking, prostitution

Gurugram, July 14 (IANS) A joint team of the chief minister's flying squad and the local police have arrested three Bangladeshi nationals, who were illegally staying in the DLF Phase-3 area, for their alleged involvement in human trafficking and prostitution, the police said on Friday.

According to the police, an informer tipped them about the Bangladeshi nationals, following which a team was sent to the spot which nabbed a man who has been identified as Ruhan Babu Hussain.

Hussein informed the raiding team that two of his companions were also residing in U-Block in DLF Phase 3, who were subsequently arrested.They have been identified as Amin Hussain and Arko Hussain. The police also seized fake Aadhaar cards, mobile SIMs, and driving licences from their possession.

During questioning, the suspects revealed that they were engaged in illegally trafficking women from Bangladesh to different cities of India, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Kolkata and Noida, for prostitution.

"The prime suspect of the gang is Ruhan Babu Hussain who changed his name to Rohan Chowdhary in order to hide his identity," said Harish Kumar, an official of the CM's flying squad.

