Battery scooter explodes during charging, house gutted in Lucknow

Lucknow, Aug 10 (IANS) A house was completely gutted when a battery scooter exploded while being charged inside a house in Chowk area here, police officials said on Thursday.Goods worth lakhs were also gutted in fire along with the scooty while the family of four managed a miraculous escape.

“The incident happened in the house of Mohammad Naseem, a resident of Jal Nigam Road under Thakurganj police station,” said Pushpendra Kumar Yadav, fire station officer Chowk.

“As soon as we received the information, two fire tenders were sent and the blaze was brought under control. There was no loss of life,” he added.

Mohammad Naseem said that the scooter which exploded was Chinese and he had bought it for Rs 65,000 one and a half years ago.

“I am not sure if a blast took place or if it got burnt though we did hear a huge sound. I put the scooty on charge on the ground floor of my house. But a few hours later when I came down the stairs I saw smoke and fire. So, I immediately took help from neighbours and informed the fire department,” he said.

“I have always used a battery scooter. It has been 15 years since I switched to battery scooters. Earlier, scooters were of Indian brands. But this time I bought this Chinese scooty which had a battery warranty of only one year,” he added.

According to him, overheating of the scooty’s charger could have led to the fire. “The charging cable of these battery scooters often gets overheated. It must have been the same this time,” he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.