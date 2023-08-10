Censure motion moved against BSP MP for objecting to ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’

Lucknow, Aug 10 (IANS) Umesh Dwivedi, a BJP MLC from Uttar Pradesh, has moved a censure motion against BSP MP Danish Ali for allegedly protesting to the shouting of ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’ during an official programme in Amroha district on August 6.

“If anywhere in Uttar Pradesh someone objects to ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’, the Upper House strongly condemns it. If such an incident has happened, we strongly condemn it,” he said, amid protests by BSP MLC Bhimrao Ambedkar.

The incident reportedly took place in Amroha during a programme organised to lay the foundation stone for 508 railway stations across the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Videos emerged of Amroha MP and BJP MLC Hari Singh Dhillon clashing over some issue.

Later, it was claimed that Ali had objected to the shouting of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’.

