BAP MP's meeting with Rajasthan CM triggers speculations

Jaipur, June 12 (IANS) Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) MP Rajkumar Roat met Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma on Tuesday triggering speculations in the political circles in the state.

Sources said that Roat was in Jaipur to submit his resignation from the MLA post and it was merely a courtesy meeting. Later, he met Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani and submitted his resignation.

Roat, who recently demanded the Chief Minister's resignation over BJP's defeat in 11 Lok Sabha seats in the state, triggered fresh speculations.

BAP had contested Lok Sabha elections without formally joining any alliance.

Now, speculations are rife about whether Roat would extend his support to the NDA in the Assembly bypolls.

The bypolls will be held in Rajasthan in five seats -- Chaurasi, Khinvsar, Jhunjhunu, Dausa and Devli Uniara, of which three are currently held by the Congress and one by the BAP and another by the RLP.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.