Iran, Saudi Arabia reaffirm commitment to promoting ties, cooperation

Tehran, June 12 (IANS) Iran's caretaker Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani and Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud have reaffirmed their countries' commitment to improving bilateral relations and cooperation.

In a meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, the two sides also highlighted the necessity to ensure sustainable stability and security in the region, according to a statement released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.

Bagheri Kani said bilateral ties were reflecting a progressing trend, expressing confidence that Iran and Saudi Arabia were determined to strengthen all-out relations with each other, Xinhua news agency reported.

He stressed that the two countries' determination to develop bilateral ties had impacted all areas of their relations.

He added that greater interaction and solidarity between Iran and Saudi Arabia would be in the two countries' interests and help ensure sustainable stability and security in the region.

The Iranian diplomat also condemned the intensification of Israeli attacks in Gaza, especially in Rafah, calling for "coordinated and consensus-based" actions by Muslim states to show their vigilance and sensitivity in that regard and about Gaza.

The Saudi Foreign Minister, for his part, said the two countries managed to resume ties and reach a stage of strong bilateral cooperation and interaction during the tenure of the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

He added his country remained committed to continuing talks and cooperation with Iran, pledging more efforts to strengthen the bilateral ties, which are inducive to regional security and stability, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

In April 2023, Iran and Saudi Arabia declared the resumption of diplomatic relations in Beijing after years of estrangement.

