‘Bandish Bandit’ actor Shreya Chaudhry opens up about dealing with comparisons to star kids

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Shreya Chaudhry, who recently won the best actress award for 'Bandish Bandit Season 2' at IIFA 2025, opened up about the challenges of being compared to star kids in the entertainment industry.

In a candid conversation with IANS, Shreya opened up about navigating the pressures of fame, while also addressing the rising influence of social media stars and star kids in the industry. When asked about the pressures of making her mark in an environment increasingly dominated by influencers and star kids, the actress expressed a refreshing sense of self-assurance.

Shreya shared, “I’ve always believed that comparisons don’t help. My mom once told me that no one’s shine can dim mine, and I live by that. Everyone’s journey is unique, and I just focus on giving my best. As long as I’m working hard and staying true to myself, I’m happy.”

Speaking about winning the IIFA award, Chaudhry stated, “It’s absolutely a dream come true. I am so grateful to the entire IFA team, the jury, everyone who voted for me, and the audience. It was a big dream of mine. When I started my journey, I used to imagine that one day I would get an award. When it actually happened, I was so shocked and nervous that I barely managed to compose myself to give a speech. Deep down, though, I just wanted to scream and dance! I am truly happy and grateful.”

Further, Shreya Chaudhry shared her thoughts on the challenges of stepping into the second season of Bandish Bandits. When asked if she felt the pressure to outdo herself, the actress mentioned, “I wasn’t stressed about outdoing myself. I just really wanted to do justice to the beautiful writing and was excited for people to watch it. I’m grateful that I get to do the work I love, and I’m especially thankful to the audience for waiting patiently for the show despite the gap between seasons.”

“Bandish Bandit Season 2,” directed by Anand Tiwari, also stars Ritwik Bhowmik, Naseeruddin Shah, Divya Dutta, Sheeba Chaddha, Atul Kulkarni, Rajesh Tailang, and Kunaal Roy Kapur.

The first season of "Bandish Bandits" was released in August 2020.

