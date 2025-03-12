Ritviz: Coming from Darbhanga, making my mark with electronic music feels incredible

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Before the global Electronic Dance Music (EDM) wave took over, Ritviz had already discovered the genre. Hailing from Darbhanga, Bihar, where EDM wasn’t mainstream, he finds it incredible to have carved out his own space in the industry with his unique creations.

Talking about his first tryst with the genre, Ritviz told IANS: “I first discovered electronic music back in 5th or 6th standard when I heard Tiësto bootleg—and that completely hooked me. This was long before the EDM wave really took off.”

Ritviz, who lent his musical creations for the runway at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, said that he was excited to learn about the new sound.

“I was just a school kid, excited about this new sound. I’d listen to it religiously, not knowing that one day I’d start making music myself,” said the talent, who was featured on Forbes India's 30 Under 30 list in 2021.

The 28-year-old musician, whose real name is Ritviz Srivastava, feels proud to come from a small town in Bihar and making a name for himself with his tracks such as “Udd Gaye”, “Liggi”, “, Mehfooz” and “Thandi Hawa” to name a few.

“Coming from Darbhanga, Bihar, where electronic music wasn’t mainstream, it feels incredible to have made my mark in the industry.”

He credits his background in Indian classical music, which has “played a huge role in shaping my sound.”

“When I started producing, it naturally blended the rich textures of classical music with the energy of electronic beats, creating something unique. Looking back, it all started in those early school days—just a kid discovering a new world of sound and unknowingly setting the foundation for my journey,” said Ritviz, whose father plays the tabla mother and is the Head of the Department of Performing Arts in a school in Pune.

How does he keep up with music trends, considering his sounds are very different?

“I don’t actively try to keep up with trends. I focus on what feels right to me, approaching everything I do in a very holistic way. Because of that, whatever I create naturally ends up being very “me” thing—something that reflects my style and perspective.”

“I believe that if I stay true to what I love making, people will connect with it in their own way. So rather than following trends, I just focus on creating what resonates with me,” he added.

Talking about how performing for runways like Blenders Pride Fashion Tour is different from gigs and concerts, Ritviz said: “It's a great celebration of the two worlds I'm truly passionate about. Unlike my regular shows, which are purely about the music..."

