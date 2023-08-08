Ball in court of Modi govt to ensure House functions, say Congress

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) Congress on Tuesday slammed the government saying that the ball for a detailed discussion on Manipur remains in the court of the Modi government as it has been four days since the INDIA parties met Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and suggested a middle path.

Congress General Secretary Communications incharge Jairam Ramesh in a tweet said: “It has been 4 days since the floor leaders of Team INDIA met with the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, the Leader of the House and other senior leaders from the BJP, and suggested a middle path to ensure the sense of the House is reflected on the urgent and important issue of Manipur.”

“The ball remains in the court of the Modi government to ensure that the House functions and Manipur is discussed at length. My intervention earlier today regarding the impasse in the Rajya Sabha,” Ramesh, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP said.

Amid the logjam in Parliament, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) parties have offered a middle path solution to the Leader of the House and get a discussion on Manipur on August 3.

According to sources the Opposition parties had informed the government that they were ready for discussion on Manipur under any rule, but the Prime Minister should make statement in parliament.

The INDIA MPs have been demanding a detailed discussion on Manipur under Rule 267 by suspending all the business in the Upper House, while the government wanted a discussion under Rule 176.

The INDIA party leaders have also been demanding a statement by the Prime Minister in both Houses of Parliament.

Ethnic violence have erupted in Manipur on Mau 3 and since then hundreds of people have died and thousands have been forced to take refuge in relief camps.

