Bakra Eid: UP Police on high alert, proactive measures in place to ensure communal harmony

New Delhi, June 6 (IANS) Ahead of Bakra Eid celebrations on Saturday, the Uttar Pradesh Police are on high alert, taking proactive steps to maintain communal harmony and ensure peaceful festivities across the state. Security arrangements have been tightened in districts like Meerut, Aligarh, Etawah, and Ghazipur with the deployment of the Rapid Action Force (RAF), Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), and Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) teams.

In Meerut, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vipin Tada said: "Meerut police are on alert for Bakra Eid. A control room has been set up for real-time monitoring. Both the SSP and the District Magistrate will oversee the operations. Central Peace Committee have been held with members of all communities. PAC, civil police, and LIU teams have been deployed for security arrangements. Social media activity is being closely monitored, and strict action will be taken against those spreading misinformation. Prayers in public places, sacrifice of banned animals, and open-air sacrifices are prohibited.”

In Aligarh, similar measures are being enforced.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mayank Pathak said: "We are making stringent security arrangements for Bakra Eid. Additional forces, including two companies of RAF and PAC, are being deployed. Personnel from various police stations and Circle Officers (COs) will also be present on the ground. Surveillance is being conducted to monitor criminal or mischievous activities. Drone cameras will be used to monitor key areas. Intelligence and LIU are providing moment-to-moment updates. Those posting inflammatory or objectionable content on social media will face strict action."

In Etawah, the police have finalised their strategy for smooth celebrations.

SSP Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said: "We have convened a Central Peace Committee meeting involving key stakeholders from both communities. The district has been divided into zones and sectors, with responsibilities assigned to police personnel and magistrates. All officials will remain on patrol to ensure the festival is celebrated peacefully."

In Ghazipur, Superintendent of Police Iraj Raja said: “During the Central Peace Committee meeting, clear instructions were given: sacrifices must not be carried out in open spaces, and prayers should not be offered in public areas. The sacrifice of banned animals is strictly prohibited. Anyone violating these guidelines will face action as per government directives. Security arrangements have been completed across both urban and rural areas. Magistrates and police officers will be deployed from the morning prayers until late at night to ensure the safety of the celebrations."

Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Eid Qurban, or Qurban Bayarami, is one of the most significant festivals in Islam. Observed in the month of Zul Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic lunar calendar, it commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God.

