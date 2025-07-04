Baijayant Panda hails women empowerment at 'Sangini Saheli' programme in Delhi

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) BJP National Vice President Baijayant Panda on Friday lauded the growing role of women in India's development, crediting grassroots initiatives like ‘Sangini Saheli’ for empowering women through skill-building, self-reliance, and entrepreneurship.

Speaking at a programme held at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi, Panda interacted with several women who are involved in the production and branding of handicrafts under the Sangini Saheli initiative.

“It felt heartening to meet these sisters who are not only uplifting themselves but are also empowering others through community efforts,” he said.

Panda praised the women-led micro-entrepreneurship model and said such “small but significant” steps are the building blocks of a stronger society. “Women are making progress, and the country is progressing with them. Their role in nation-building is central,” the BJP leader remarked.

He also highlighted the central government’s consistent push towards women-led development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “From entrepreneurship and innovation to participation in the armed forces, we are witnessing a remarkable rise in women’s contribution across sectors,” he said.

Referring to Viksit Bharat, the vision of a developed India by 2047, Panda said the transformation is underway and women are playing a pivotal role in it. “Prime Minister Modi’s focus has always been on ensuring that women benefit from government schemes and policies. Today, women are not just beneficiaries but leaders of change,” he added.

The BJP MP emphasised that India, now the fourth-largest global economy, is poised to become the third soon, and this economic leap has been significantly driven by ‘Mahila Shakti’ (women power).

“Our global image has transformed, and behind this transformation lies the strength and resilience of Indian women,” he said.

The Sangini Saheli programme aims to equip women from diverse backgrounds with skills to create, brand, and market their products, fostering self-reliance and community-based economic development.

Panda's remarks come amid a broader national narrative that places women empowerment at the centre of India’s developmental journey.

