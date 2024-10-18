Bahraich violence: Red marks on houses trigger panic among local residents

Lucknow, Oct 18 (IANS) In a significant move, the Public Works Department (PWD) has marked a couple of houses in Bahraich with red signs. The houses which have been marked in the red include that of key accused Sarfaraz and others, believed to have been involved in the murder of Ram Gopal Mishra.

Bahraich police have apprehended more than 52 individuals till date, in connection with 11 separate cases filed after the incident.

The move to mark houses in the red comes almost a week after the communal violence shook Bahraich's Maharajganj (October 13) and is being seen as a precursor to bulldozer action. The main accused Sarfaraz was gunned down in a police encounter on Thursday while attempting to flee to Nepal.

The marking of homes has sparked widespread fear and anxiety among the locals, particularly those whose houses have been tagged. Many residents are in a state of panic, fearing the demolition of their homes.

A woman named Mahmoodan claimed that her husband was taken away by police without giving any valid reason.

“We were sitting quietly when they suddenly dragged him away without saying a word. He was forcibly taken, beaten, and hasn’t been released yet.”

Other residents are also anxious and worried about the chaos and unrest after Bahraich communal violence and claim that their houses are being ransacked by the unruly crowd.

One woman, whose husband escaped arrest by the police said, “He ran away after panicking. He is 60 years old, and I have no information on whether he is dead or alive. I’m worried because I have small children, and I don’t know how to handle this situation.”

Another woman voicing fears about the recurring unrest said, “People break into my house anytime and cause destruction. Where am I supposed to go? My grandchildren are unwell, and I can’t even find their medication. What should I do?”

Bahraich witnessed a heated argument between two communities during the Durga idol immersion procession on October 13, which later intensified into a communal flare-up and violent clashes. Ram Gopal Mishra, a 22-year-old man was shot dead by other community members in the Mahrajganj area in Bahraich's Mansoor village, leading to widespread demonstrations and protests.

The state government promised stern action against the accused and nabbed key accused Sarfaraz and his associate Talib, while the duo tried fleeing to Nepal.

