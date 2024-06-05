'Baby John' is blessed with baby girl, exclaims Varun Dhawan's co-star Wamiqa Gabbi

Mumbai, June 5 (IANS) As Wamiqa Gabbi was preparing to catch a flight on Wednesday, she responded to the news of her 'Baby John' co-star Varun Dhawan being blessed with the arrival of a baby girl.

Speaking with reporters in Mumbai, Wamiqa noted that she had congratulated Varun and this is what she said to him: "I have congratulated him and I told him, Baby John is blessed with a baby girl." She took a moment to pose for the paparazzi, her shoulder-less blouse and free-flowing locks adding to her allure.

Wamiqa was referring to the action drama film 'Baby John', where she appears with Varun Dhawan, who plays DCP Satya Verma aka Baby John, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff and Sanya Malhotra. The film is a remake of 'Jawan' maker Atlee's Tamil original, 'Theri' (2016); he has co-produced it, besides writing the story.

Originally slated for release on May 31, 'Baby John' has encountered a slight delay, presumably because of the just-concluded general elections.

