B’luru double-murder: CCTV footage shows accuse leaving the crime spot

Bengaluru, July 13 (IANS) CCTV footage has emerged in connection with the sensational double-murder case in which a tech firm's MD and CEO were hacked to death by three miscreants in Bengaluru, showing the accused fleeing from the crime spot after committing the murders.

The police have arrested four persons connection with the case.

The 48-second CCTV footage shows the accused fleeing from the crime scene after hacking two persons to death. It also shows one of the accused dropping a weapon smeared with blood, even as the trio walk away without noticing it.

The footage also shows an onlooker, sensing that something has gone wrong, trying to go into the building only to step back after seeing the accused coming out.

The Karnataka police on Thursday arrested the owner of Zee-Net company in connection with the case, who has been identified as Arun Kumar, taking the total number of arrests made so far to four.

Phanindra Subramanya, the MD, and Vinu Kumar, the CEO, of Aeronics Media Private Company, were hacked to death at their workplace in the Amrutalli locality on Tuesday afternoon.

The police had arrested J. Felix a.k.a Jocker Felix, Vinay Reddy and Shivu in connection with the case before nabbing Arun Kumar on Thursday.

The accused told the police that Phanindra had humiliated Felix and sacked him from the job for which Felix nursed a grudge against Phanindra and plotted to kill him.

The accused said they did not intend to kill Vinu Kumar, but when he came to the rescue of Phanindra, he was also hacked to death.

However, the police doubted their statements and zeroed in on Arun Kumar. The probe showed that the victims used to work in his company as HR manager and CEO. Eight months ago, Phanindra and Vinu Kumar started a new company in Amrutahalli.

After this, Arun Kumar’s firm incurred heavy losses following which he hired contract killers to get rid of Phanindra and Vinu Kumar.

