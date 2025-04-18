Ayushmann Khurrana shares how ‘Vicky Donor’ made him believe in himself

Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Ayushmann Khurrana’s debut film, “Vicky Donor” returned to theatres on April 18, and reflecting on its impact, the actor shared that the film was a life-changing milestone in his career.

On Friday, the ‘Bala’ actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a couple of photos from the movie with special notes. In the caption, Ayushmann shared that Shoojit Sircar’s directorial not only launched his acting career but also gave him the confidence to believe in his choices and embrace unconventional roles. For the caption, the actor wrote, “13 years ago, this film found its way into your hearts and changed my life forever. #VickyDonor is back in cinemas and I’m feeling all the love again.”

The first image features Ayushmann, Yami Gautam, and Shoojit Sircar. The text on it read, “Delhi ki chat wala pyaar where Pani Da Rang came to life.” The next image, featuring the creative team of the film, says, “With Shoojit Da’s vision, Annu ji’s genius and Juhi’s brilliant writing, Every discussion felt like a masterclass.” One of the stills read, “This is how we rolled…Even when the cameras were not rolling.” Khurrana also posted a photo with actor John Abraham, writing, “Sir John/John Ji, Thank You For Backing this little film that went on to become something Big. Big Hug, Big Bro.”

In his next follow-up post, the ‘Anek’ actor added, “This film changed my Destiny, created my identity, and made me believe in myself. From that first shot to every memory since I am forever grateful for the journey and the love it continues to receive. Thank You Shoojit Da For believing in me and to Ronnie Lahiri for backing a Rank newcomer and a project that dared to be different, yet won everyone’s hearts. It's truly special to see it release in re-release in theatres. I hope it brings as much joy and entertainment as it did the first time around.”

Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam made their cinematic debut with Vicky Donor in 2012, a pathbreaking film that tackled social taboos surrounding sperm donation and infertility with sensitivity and humor.

The film went on to win three National Film Awards. The cast also features standout performances by Annu Kapoor, Dolly Ahluwalia, Tarun Bali, Krishna Singh Bisht, and Swaroopa Ghosh.

On April 14, Shoojit Sircar announced the film’s theatrical re-release through a post on his Instagram handle.

The filmmaker had written, “VICKY DONOR rereleasing on 18th April. PVR-INOX CURATED SHOWS. A tribute to our dear friends Jayanta Das and Akshay Verma.”

